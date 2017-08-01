Nongprue kids taught to defend against sex traffickers

PATTAYA – About 50 Nongprue youngsters were taught how to defend themselves against sex traffickers at a seminar at Wat Boonsamphan School.

The sub-district’s Social Security Department invited speakers from the Human Help Network Thailand’s Child Protection and Development to speak to the fourth- and fifth-graders July 17.

The seminar was part of school’s sex education curriculum and focused on anti-human trafficking and prostitution prevention so students can understand the risks, dangers and effects on their futures.

Advice was given to students about how to protect themselves and avoid being victim of the prostitution industry.

Students were guided through various methods of reacting when encountering such situations and were urged to spend their free time playing sports and studying.

There also were practical exercise to teach the kids to keep their wits about them when confronted with dangerous situation.

Similar seminars will take place at numerous local schools.