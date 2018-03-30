Naklua students get food label lesson

Naklua students were taught how to read food labels so they can learn to eat healthier.

Pattaya Consumer Protection Office Director Buppa Songsakulchai and staffers went to Tantrarak School for its Little Food and Drug Project meeting March 22.

Speaking to the school’s Consumer Protection Club, the consumer advocates advised the youths to only buy food and snacks with proper labels for their safety. The kids also were shown how to rea the labels so they can judge whether their purchase contains too much sugar, salt or other additives.

The Little Food and Drug Project was established in 2002 and has now spread to 10,256 schools nationwide.