Lions donate encyclopedias to Chonburi schools

Area Lions Club members donated the latest edition of the royal encyclopedia to Chonburi schools.

Lions District 310C presented the 40th edition of the Thai Junior Encyclopedia by Royal Command of His Majesty the King Rama IX to 23 schools, including Wat Khao Charak School, Bowin School, Banglamung School, and Wat Nong Jab Tao School Dec. 22 at Pattaya School No. 8.

Former District Gov. Banjong Banthoonprayuk and current Deputy Gov. Roj Thongwanitch said HM the late King created the encyclopedia to benefit not only youths but members of the general public who aspired to further their education.

The Lions Club has donated encyclopedias annually for 40 years.