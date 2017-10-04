Jomtien Rotary donates 20,000 baht to Huay Yai School

The Rotary Club of Jomtien donated 20,000 baht to help Huay Yai School.

Club President Natchlada Nammontree led a member delegation to the school for the donation presentation Sept. 15. Half the 20,000 baht was donated by former club President Dzenana Popin.

Principal Nilubon Pradubporn welcomed the Rotarians to the school and, along with students, offered a hearty thank you for the club’s continued support.

Nilubon said the funds would be used to purchase fans, learning aids, sports equipment and other necessities.