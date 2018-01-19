Fun for kids of all ages on Children’s Day in Pattaya

Beautiful young performers command the stage at Pattaya City Hall on Children’s Day this year. Music, games, food and presents highlighted the activities staged by schools, municipal offices and police stations all along the Eastern Seaboard when Thailand’s pampered children were ‘spoiled’ on their special day.
PATTAYA – Music, games, food and presents highlighted activities staged by schools, municipal offices and police stations as the Eastern Seaboard observed Children’s Day.

Government offices from Pattaya to Nong Plalai hosted official, day-long events Jan. 13 to spoil Thailand’s pampered children even more on their special day.

District Chief Naris Niramai­wong presided over Banglamung’s celebration featuring games and free food. The Bang­lamung Red Cross gave every child attending a gift.

At Pattaya City Hall, City Manager Chanapong Sriviset did the honors, encouraging parents to bring their kids to booths offering education activities and enjoy stage performances from city students. Similar events also were held in Nong Plalai and Nongprue.

Officers at Pattaya Police Station set up their own stage for entertainment and treated kids to gifts of teddy bears, toys and other items. The station also was opened for tours.

Pattaya schools, of course, did their part, tossing in educational quizzes with games, free desserts and gifts. Similar activities also were offered at Royal Garden Plaza, Central Festival Pattaya Beach, Central Marina and Mike’s Shopping Mall, all of which were decorated for the occasion.

Banglamung Chief Naris Niramaiwong opens the Children’s Day activities at the District Administration Office.
Wat Najomtien School in Sattahip hosted more than 20 booths offering games, food and beverages. The kids showed their appreciation by all lining up below a Thai flag and thanking the adults and promising to be good for the coming year.

Children’s Day also saw special attention placed on at-risk or infirm children who couldn’t make it out to the various events.

The Human Help Network’s Drop-In Center hosted Thai and foreign children for a Children’s Day event with HHN Director Ratchada Chomjinda ensuring all the youngsters enjoyed themselves.

The Drop In is lively on Children’s Day with a variety of fun games, arts, shows and more, also based on educational old Thai traditions.
A stage saw kids dressed in traditional Thai costumes perform music and dance numbers while other kids got to show off their artistic sides at booths offering painting, sketching and more.

In Chonburi, Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai hosted a Children’s Day Festival at Chonburi Hospital’s Learning Center for children with chronic illnesses.

The Jan. 11 event, organized with the Lion’s Club of Bangsaen, treated the sick youths to presents, food and beverages.

“I’ll take two, please,” this little one says at the free ice cream cooler in Wat Najomtien School.
Dr. Sawan Kwanjaipanich, the hospital’s director, said the festival allowed ill children to still feel like they’re part of society.

Of course, no Children’s Day would be complete without small children playing with big guns. The Sattahip Naval Base, as usual, was there to accommodate.

The navy opened the HTMS Chakri Naruebet, Similan, Pinklao and Saiburi to tours. Thousands of kids climbed aboard big guns and inspected parts of the warships they’d normally only see in films.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai hosts a Children’s Day Festival at Chonburi Hospital’s Learning Center for children with chronic illnesses.
Down the road at the navy’s Sea Turtle Conservation Center, Capt. Surayut Niwetthonglit welcomed kids to tour the center, feed endangered turtles, feed themselves omelets and participate in games and dancing. There also were a few big guns around to take selfies with.

Students from Burapa University hand out gifts and toys to the kids at the Drop In Center.
Young firefighters celebrate Children’s Day at Central Marina.
Children’s Day is celebrated at Pattaya City Hall with many games, entertainment, prizes and goods on offer for the kids throughout the day.
Pattana Boonsawat, secretary of the Windsurf Association in conjunction with Pattaya City Hall, Municipal Police and We Love Pattaya host a fancy dress party for the kids at the Jomtien Sports Arena.
Ahoy mateys, shiver me timbers at Central Marina.
Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit and council members all dressed up in student outfits to become ‘big kids’ for Children’s Day.
Watch out for Ty the T-Rex at Jomtien Sports Arena.
Adorable performers in Nong Plalai entertain the crowds.
Young performers are feted at Wat Najomtien School in Sattahip.
The little ones nervously happy as they are hoisted aloft in the city’s cherry picker cage.
Former Chonburi MP Poramet Ngampichet and Wirath Joyjinda, the community leader of Soi Korphai open the Soi Korphai Children’s Day activities.
Praichit Jetapai and YWCA members give away balloons to the kids at Pattaya City Hall.
Nongprue Fire Station was open for kids to experience rescue missions and other fun activities.
Thousands of families turn up each year on Children’s Day to get a close-up look at Thailand’s only aircraft carrier, the HTMS Chakri Naruebet.
Trained soldiers put on a display at Sattahip Naval Base.
