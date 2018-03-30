From school to college

The school summer holidays start at the end of March and most kindergartens, schools and colleges will be closed for the whole month of April.

On the 23rd March this year the Redemptorist Vocational School for People with Disabilities closed its doors for the very last time.

For the past forty-four years the school provided an education for young adults living with various types of disabilities. Since 1984 more than three thousand students have graduated from the school, with the guarantee that 100% of all graduates will find work when they leave.

Students have excelled not only in the field of education, but also in sporting competition. Many have gone on to represent the school, the province of Chonburi and also Thailand at international competitions such as the SEA Games, Asian Games and the Paralympic Games.

The school was recognised by the United Nations as the best school of its type in South East Asia, but now it wants to give more opportunities to young people living with a disability, more than what they currently have.

In place of the vocational school, in early May the Pattaya Redemptorist Technological College for People with Disabilities will open and while the buildings and staff will be the same, the students will now study for a college diploma, rather than the usual school certificate.

The Ministry of Education accepted the schools application to upgrade, and what this will mean for the students is that their graduating diplomas will give them an even better chance of getting good employment.

Not all students will study for a college diploma as the school will continue to offer courses in Elementary Education for those who have a very limited education; there are still young people living with a disability in Thailand and who have never attended school and can’t even write their own name.

The school will also offer a preparation course, similar to an Access course, for those who wish to study for a diploma but need some help to reach diploma ability.

More information can be found at www.fr-ray.org or email [email protected]