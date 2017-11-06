Disabled residents given employment help

PATTAYA – About 80 Pattaya-area disabled residents were given tips on how to ace a job interview and learned about their legal rights at a Redemptorist Vocational School seminar.

Boontart Sopa, director of equality and litigation support at the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, was the lead speaker at the Oct. 18-20 workshop.

Participants learned which documents they needed to apply for a job, practiced job interviews and heard about what rights, welfare benefits and labor protections disabled workers have.

Boontart said that, as of Dec. 31, Thailand had 114,522 unemployed disabled citizens. Many of those are capable of working, but lacked the information they needed or required other assistance that department seminars can provide.

The Persons with Disabilities Empowerment Act of 2007 requires employers of more than 100 people to hire specific numbers of disabled workers.

This was the third seminar held by the school for persons with disabilities to help them obtain employment.a