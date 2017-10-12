Careers Day helps GIS Students

Pilots, doctors and journalists talked about their jobs as part of a successful Careers’ Day at Garden International School (GIS).

Around 200 students, including visitors from GIS Bangkok and REPS, came to the Main Hall on September 27 for the event.

Introduced by Head Student Rachel, the event aimed to give real-life examples of success in various professions and also to inspire students from Year 10 and above who are starting to think about possible professions.

A dozen talks were given by various speakers, including Dr Iain Corness, a Consultant at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, Mr Stephen Street, who talked about international banking, pilot Tomasz Bankowics and Lonely Planet travel writer Mark Beales. Other topics covered were accounting, teaching in Early Years, engineering and science and research.

Students listened to the talks then had a chance to chat and ask questions with the various guests.

Many of the GIS students are currently studying for their IGCSEs or IB Diploma, which will give them a pathway into the world’s leading universities. GIS is based in Ban Chang, near Pattaya.