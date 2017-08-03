How You Can Care for Kids at Risk

We are now entering the intensive phase of our 20th year of caring for deprived children, including those abandoned, orphaned, and/or handicapped.

We help them get access to safe shelter, education, as well as specialized schooling for the disabled.

If you too would like to join us, there are several ways you can help:

You can join our corporate and individual sponsorship program. This continues to be the biggest source of our fund-raising. There are 6 levels: Diamond (Bt.400,000), Platinum (Bt.100,000), Gold (Bt.50,000), Silver (Bt. 25,000), Bronze (Bt.10,000) and Pledge (less than Bt. 10,000); Please go to our website to see our latest letter.

You can donate 3 ways:

PayPal – [email protected]

For sponsorships, make a direct debit to ‘Good Shepherd Foundation’, Bangkok Bank, Muang Pattaya Branch account # 484-0-68306-6.

For Gala Party Night, make direct debit to ‘Fountain of Life Center’, KrungThai Bank, Pattaya Klang Branch, account # 227-1-36586-4.

2. You can donate a grand raffle prize or auction item for our Gala Party Night. Such as, travel/hotel/restaurant vouchers, art objects, signed memorabilia, antiques, or anything that might fetch a bid. You can buy tickets for GR tickets. Grand Raffle tickets are sold from July through the evening of Gala Party Night at 100 baht per ticket or 5 tickets (1 book) for 500 baht. The top prize is a Yamaha NMAX 155cc. You do not have to be present to win. You can also donate by advertising in our yearbook, which will be used for this year through to September 2018. Black and white ads are 3500 baht for half-page and 6000 baht for full-page. Colored ads are 5500 baht for half-page and 9500 baht for full-page. Inside covers are 12,000 baht and two-page fold outs are 19,000 baht.

Please remember that our major sponsors, Diamond (400 K baht) and Platinum (100 K baht) get free colored full-page ads.

You can buy our new black event polo-shirts courtesy of our Platinum Sponsor, SINTO, from August 1st till they last. You can attend our event! Our second event, the Gala Party Night, is at the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, on Saturday, September 9th. Tickets are 2500 baht per person for a place at a table of 10. Included in that price is an international buffet, wine, beer and soft drinks. This year, Ron Bumblefoot Thal from Guns’ n Roses and more recently, Art and Anarchy, will headline!

For more info, please visit:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.care4kids.info

Facebook: Jesters Care for Kids

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JestersCare4kid