Camillian children enjoy another day out to Just Burgers

Saturday the 5th of January 2019 saw the 4th visit by the Camillian children to Just Burgers on Soi 19, Jomtien Beach Road.

When I arrived a little earlier than the children, Justin’s staff sat me down with a very nice cup of hot tea. There were many of Justin’s helpers there who had all come along to help prepare food for the children’s lunch, for which we thank them ever so much.

The day was overcast and threatened a sprinkling of rain from time to time and unfortunately the luxurious hotel swimming pool at the Regent Condohotel was not available for the children this year. But none of that mattered, for as soon as they arrived, the kids were off to the beach just across the road.

Justin had been worried about the weather at this time of year so I suggested buckets and spades for a sand castle building competition. With this in mind, Justin went out and purchased enough building kits for the children to form teams.

Justin made an attempt to get the competition underway but unfortunately the tide was so high, every fourth or fifth wave took away every attempt at building a castle.

However, the kids were not at all concerned with the slightly cooler conditions at this time of year and were splashing and swimming in the sea, having a truly wonderful time.

At noon it was time for lunch at Just Burgers where burgers, fried chicken, fried rice, and french-fries, or as they are known where I come from, chips were served. For desert there was fruit, watermelon, pineapple, and ice cream.

For all this we thank Justin and his staff very much indeed. It also needs be mentioned that many of Justin’s friends and customers came along to help, especially with seeing the kids safely across the beach road.

Thank you all so very much for thinking of our children.