Burapha conference focuses on health, farming, oceans

Marine science, health and agriculture were the focus of more than 100 projects presented at the 6th Burapha University International Conference in Pattaya.

Somnuk Teerakulpisuth of the university’s president’s office, opened the Aug. 3 meeting at the Holiday Inn Pattaya.

The annual exposition is intended to give teachers, researchers, graduate students and members of Higher Education Network (East) a forum to show off ideas, projects and papers aimed at furthering Thailand’s development.

This year’s theme was “Creativity, Innovation, and Smart Culture for the Better Society” with presentation broken down into four categories: “Innovation in Marine Science”, “Health and Wellness for a Smarter Life”, “Creativity Innovation, and Smart Approaches in Agriculture and Food”, and “Culture and Education for the Betterment of Society”.