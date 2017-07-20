Bromsgrove says fond farewell to Class of 2017

PATTAYA – After a busy exam season, we have now formally said goodbye to our Year 13 students. At the Graduation ceremony on Friday 9 June we warmly welcomed friends, family, students and old Bromsgrovians to celebrate the achievements of our class of 2017. We were delighted to invite the guest of honour, Peter Malhotra, the owner and managing director of the Pattaya Mail Media Group to address the graduating students. His warm and inspirational words called on the graduating students to consider their future career paths wisely, and take up every opportunity granted to them as they journey towards adulthood.

Our graduating class will be fondly remembered for the sense of community that they brought to the school, with some graduates having been part of the school for over a decade. In this academic year alone, they have organised community service events, attended student conferences and raised a substantial amount of money for local charities. Their impact on the school will be remembered for years to come. These contributions to our community and wider society are testament to the holistic nature of an education at Bromsgrove. We emphasise the importance of leadership at the school, and encourage the senior students to take responsibility for running school events and encouraging participation from younger students.

During their Year 13 at Bromsgrove, a number of our graduating class demonstrated their leadership skills and commitment to community service via their contributions to the first ever Service Week at school. Together with students from Years 11 and 12, they planned an entire week of activities for the Primary and Secondary students, designed to raise money for three local charities: Operation Smile, The Mirror Foundation and PAWs Foundation.

We were very proud of all the students who delivered extra-curricular workshops to students linked to the Global Development Goals, organised fundraising competitions and delivered key note presentations to younger school through the BEAM (Global Citizenship) Programme. The skills that our graduating class developed during this process cannot be underestimated and they have been vocal in their united desire to use these experiences when they begin their higher education journeys.

We wish this exceptional group of students well as they move into their university careers. The offers that they have received from universities across the globe reflect the flair and diversity that they have displayed as a year group. Some students are heading to UK higher education institutions such as Cambridge University, Durham University, University College London and the London School of Economics, as well as others to destinations in America, Australia, Korea and Hong Kong.

We are exceptionally proud of this group of students; they have actively demonstrated our learner profile attributes and have been true role models to our younger students. We wish them well in the future and look forward to hearing of their achievements over the coming months and years.