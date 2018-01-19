Baan Jing Jai goes to the movies

The orphans of Baan Jing Jai spent a day at the movies thanks to Pattaya’s [email protected] Design Hotel.

Assistant training manager Kemikapak Thangjithikhun and marketing chief Phum­pich Dabbarans hosted Jing Jai Director Piangta Chumnoi and 40 of her kids at Major Cineplex on Second Road Jan. 11.

The kids were treated to four different Thai movies: “Kong Kwan”, “The Letter”, “Sajja Toranee” and “Mek Fon Pa Nua”. They were chosen to provide a mix of education, travel and adventure, not just mindless entertainment.

“The Letter” is about a child who embarked on a journey to his find his father, while “Kong Kwann” is about a loving family living self-sufficiently.

“Sajja Toranee” is another touching movie about a girl who was following in the footsteps of her father while “Mek Fon Pa Nua” centers on a group of students in the northern region of Thailand.

All four movies also gave insight on HM King Rama IX, his ambitions and what he had given to Thai people during his reign.

They were also treated to drinks, popcorn and sweets one the occasion and all concerned seemed to really enjoy the day out. The hotel representatives also donated cash to support the kids as part of their project to return love back to the society.