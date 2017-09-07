Austrian ambassador bids Pattaya farewell

Austria’s ambassador to Thailand bid farewell to Pattaya in a final visit before ending his four-year term.

H.E. Enno Drofenik on Aug. 8 made final stops at the Child Protection Center and the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Centre, which he had visited many times.

At the CPDC he and his wife Juri were welcomed by Radchada Chomjinda, the director of the Human Help Network Thailand, her staff and all the children. Two were clad in Austrian Dirndl-style dresses.

Dances were performed and the Tiroler Festtags Blaeser, a musical group from Austria, played a few songs.

Radchada gave presents to the ambassador and his wife, who donated funds to the center.

In his speech, the ambassador said that he always felt at home in Thailand and that he will fondly think of his time here and especially at the visits at the center.

Some Austrians and Germans arrived to say goodbye to the ambassador, who moved on to the ATCC.

Director Paisorn Noja and his children were waiting eagerly and the ambassador toured the premises a final time.

The Austrian band followed to the ATCC and played again and the children at this home were flabbergasted by the musician’s lederhosen and the strange kind of music.

The ambassador presented Noja an envelope with money before he made a short speech and left for the final time.