Amata estate opens vocational training center

The Amata City Industrial Estate opened its own vocational training institute with the help of Kasetsart University to develop skilled workers for the Eastern Economic Corridor era.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Wisit Pungpetch cut the ribbon on the Kasetsart University Laboratory School’s Center for Multilingual Educational Research and Development with Amata Corp. Co. Executive Director Wiboon Kommadit Dec. 14.

The Chonburi Provincial Employment Office in cooperation with Amata City, Eastern Technological College, Chonburi Primary Educational Service Area Office 2, and Amata Industrial Estate businesses cooperated in the venture to give youths the opportunity to evaluate their skills, preferences and abilities.

Wiboon said Amata is helping the government upgrade the quality of youth education to produce personnel for the EEC project.

The event featured exhibitions on the EEC, the “smart city” concept, skilled-labor training, vocational standards tests, and vocational training. There also were booths showing off sushi making, tray basketry and personality tests.