150 youths attend Pattaya anti-drug camp

More than 150 Pattaya-area youths attended an anti-drug camp to learn the dangers of narcotics and how to prevent their spread.

Banglamung District Secretary Chartchai Sripho-ono opened the July 16 workshop at Jittapawan College, which featured speakers including Pol. Sen. Sgt. Maj. Piyapol Pratombooth of the Banglamung Drug Suppression team, district councilmen and teachers.

The object of the project was to fight drugs and create a “white”, or drug-free, community.

Police said Pattaya neighborhoods are often targeted by small-to-medium-scale drug dealers with the majority of the narcotics imported from other areas.

Speakers talked about the dangers of drugs, what they could cause, the trouble and penalties associated with getting involved and general knowledge on how to prevent drugs or say no.

Details of recent arrests were shared with the youths to show that the penalties are heavy, as anybody could spend several years in prison if they turn to drugs.

Police also asked all who attended the camp to be their eyes and ears for suspicious activities.

The camp also included recreational activities, sports, games, and question-and-answer sessions.