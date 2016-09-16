Shirtless suspect catches ride on Florida school bus

Bradenton, Fla. (AP) – Deputies in Florida arrested a shirtless 27-year-old burglary suspect after they say he caught a ride on a school bus. The Bradenton Herald-Tribune reports that when Erik Hall boarded a school bus without a shirt Tuesday morning, the driver thought he was a student. Authorities say the driver told Hall to put on a shirt. Hall didn’t comply and sat down. Hall later told the driver he wasn’t a student and that he just needed a ride. The driver pulled into a school, waved down an administrator and school resource officers questioned Hall. He was released, but deputies learned later he was a suspect in a burglary that morning. Deputies tracked him down, and he’s now charged with trespassing on school property. An attorney for him isn’t listed on jail records.