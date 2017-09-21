Zumba out, aerobics in for Pattaya cops

Pattaya police continued their effort to get in shape, switching to aerobics, instead of Zumba, for their weekly exercise class.

Police Chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech said the two-hour Wednesday classes are meant to encourage exercise and help officers reduce stress, which should improve their work efficiency.

Apichai said that the exercise course was organized to comply with the government’s policy to have government workers take care of their health.

The course at the Soi 9 station is open to the public, as well as police. Classes last month were for Zumba dance.