Year after billboard flap, Pattaya gentlemen’s club raided

PATTAYA – A Pattaya gentlemen’s club that once advertised itself outside a temple got due attention when police raided the club for prostitution.

Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong led the June 19 operation at Rioja Gentlemen’s Club on Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram 2.

A foreign police informant was sent in to get naked in bed with a female employee before signaling for authorities. Police found two of the 15 women working there providing sexual services in another room as well.

Manager Yadrung Thaeng­kwa, 52, was arrested and the club charged with offering prostitution.

During its time in operation, Rioja didn’t exactly keep a low profile. In June last year, the club earned national attention on social media and the news after the owner affixed a large billboard to the outer wall of Boonkan­chanaram Temple.

The sign, showing a bikini-clad woman in a provocative silhouette, was deemed inappropriate and residents complained the erotic advertising was located near a school as well.