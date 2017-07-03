Year after billboard flap, Pattaya gentlemen’s club raided

PATTAYA – A Pattaya gentlemen’s club that once advertised itself outside a temple got due attention when police raided the club for prostitution.
Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong led the June 19 operation at Rioja Gentlemen’s Club on Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram 2.
A foreign police informant was sent in to get naked in bed with a female employee before signaling for authorities. Police found two of the 15 women working there providing sexual services in another room as well.
Manager Yadrung Thaengkwa, 52, was arrested and the club charged with offering prostitution.
During its time in operation, Rioja didn’t exactly keep a low profile. In June last year, the club earned national attention on social media and the news after the owner affixed a large billboard to the outer wall of Boonkanchanaram Temple.
The sign, showing a bikini-clad woman in a provocative silhouette, was deemed inappropriate and residents complained the erotic advertising was located near a school as well.