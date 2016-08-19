Work begins on Eastern Economic Corridor

Chonburi business and government leaders were tasked with collecting information on infrastructure, tourism and social services to lay the foundation for the proposed Eastern Economic Corridor.

The EEC, laid out in a June 28 Cabinet resolution, aims to promote and develop target industries on the Eastern Seaboard through public-private partnerships. A preliminary outline of the project is scheduled for completion within three months.

Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Tourism Council of Thailand, got the ball rolling at an Aug. 5 meeting of government and industry professionals at the Cape Dara Resort in Pattaya.

Attendees were asked to gather information and details to present at the next meeting on various subjects. Among them were utilities and the environment, expansion of the Buraphavithi Highway to U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport, high-speed rail links, a new Pattaya pier, expansion of the Burapha Highway from Rayong to U-Tapao, meetings and convention facilities, and wellness and education centers.