‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’

Centara Grand Mirage lights up Christmas tree for charity

The Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort kicked off the holiday season as it always does: raising money for the Father Ray Foundation.

General Manager Andre Brulhart welcomed Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoenchasri, other city officials and Father Ray President Rev. Peter Pattarapong Srivorakul to the Naklua hotel’s Dec. 8 Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.

Children from the foundation sang Christmas carols and put on other performances while audience members were encouraged to buy decorative balls for the tree, holiday cards or take photos with Santa Claus.

All the proceeds from the sales go to the Father Ray charities.