‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’

By Jetsada Homklin
It’s that time of the year, when holiday cheer is in the air. Christmas is just 10 days away and spirits are high. Shown here, Santa and his helpers sit for the charity lighting of the Christmas tree at the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort. This annual event also leaves no doubt – the busy season is here!
Centara Grand Mirage lights up Christmas tree for charity

The Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort kicked off the holiday season as it always does: raising money for the Father Ray Foundation.

General Manager Andre Brulhart welcomes Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoenchasri, other city officials and Father Ray President Rev. Peter Pattarapong Srivorakul to the Naklua hotel’s Dec. 8 charity Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.
General Manager Andre Brulhart welcomed Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoenchasri, other city officials and Father Ray President Rev. Peter Pattarapong Srivorakul to the Naklua hotel’s Dec. 8 Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.

Children from the foundation sang Christmas carols and put on other performances while audience members were encouraged to buy decorative balls for the tree, holiday cards or take photos with Santa Claus.

All the proceeds from the sales go to the Father Ray charities.

