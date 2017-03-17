Woman jailed for selling sex drugs, offering bribe

A woman was arrested on charges of selling illegal sexual-performance drugs and then allegedly trying to bribe police with a half-million baht to let her go.

Malee Faruk, 43, was taken into custody at her central Pattaya restaurant March 5 after an undercover foreign police informant tried to buy 50 boxes of Viagra for 44,000 baht. Police swooped in as Malee prepared the order.

Officers seized from her 84 boxes of narcotics containing 2,617 pills.

Police claimed that, after her arrest, Malee offered to have her sister pay officers 500,000 baht to void the arrest and drop the charges.

The sister brought the money, but was not charged.