Walking Street merchants briefed on ‘happy zone’

As police prepare to turn Walking Street into a “happy zone”, Chonburi’s police chief met with local merchants to enlist their help in keeping their bouncers in line.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Somprasong Yentuam welcomed 100 business owners to the Tankay Seafood Restaurant March 13 to brief them on plans for the security project that begins March 25.

He and Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech, Pattaya’s police chief, requested cooperation from the business owners to install closed-circuit cameras if they don’t have them already. Police also want all bar or entertainment venue employees to treat tourists with respect and always be fair.

Following the meeting, Somprasong walked the nightlife strip and chatted with tourists.

He said the “happy zone” will employ more police, volunteers and cameras to prevent crime as well as curb proliferation of weapons, drugs and violence.