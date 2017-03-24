Walking Street merchants briefed on ‘happy zone’

By Teerarak Suthathiwong
As police prepare to turn Walking Street into a “happy zone”, Chonburi’s police chief met with local merchants to enlist their help in keeping their bouncers in line.

Following the meeting, the entourage walked the nightlife strip and chatted with tourists.
Pol. Maj. Gen. Somprasong Yentuam welcomed 100 business owners to the Tankay Seafood Restaurant March 13 to brief them on plans for the security project that begins March 25.

He and Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech, Pattaya’s police chief, requested cooperation from the business owners to install closed-circuit cameras if they don’t have them already. Police also want all bar or entertainment venue employees to treat tourists with respect and always be fair.

He said the “happy zone” will employ more police, volunteers and cameras to prevent crime as well as curb proliferation of weapons, drugs and violence.

  • Sam

    I am now convinced that Thailand has leadership that is so reactionary they really are destroying their most popular tourist destination–in fact in the world over strange criticism by people who talk out of both sides of their mouths. So nice hotels? Who needs to stay in them? Nobody because without the bars Pattaya isn’t worth visiting and I daresay, the government isn’t very clever.