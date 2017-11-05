Walking beat hazardous near police station

By Jetsada Homklin
PATTAYA – Walking the beat near Pattaya Police Station has become a bit more challenging for officers as erosion has wrecked the sidewalk.

A 10-meter-long hole appeared near the Soi 9 station where repeated flooding caused the base of the footpath to wash away and the bricks collapsed. Pipes clearly were visible in the meter-deep hole, posing serious danger for anyone stumbling into it.

Only increasing tensions among tourists was a nearby sign from the Provincial Electricity Agency warning of high-voltage current.

No repairs had been made as of this writing with no signs city hall was on the job.

  • Jan Willem de Lindvanwijngaard

    Thank you Pattaya Mail for bringing this up.
    Hopefully we can shame the lazy city managers into action! The beach is dirty and messy everywhere. Dong Tan was the best but has been bulldozed over. Many holes in the new walkway are collecting rubbish. There is only 5-7 meters of beach left and only 20% of the trees. These clowns are ruining Pattaya. Feel sorry for the hard-working Thais for whom it is increasingly difficult to make a living.