PATTAYA – Marine rescuers saved two South Koreans who were stranded after flipping their jet ski about two kilometers off Jomtien Beach.

Eakapoj Kaewsaisaeng, Somai Phopuak and Jeerasak Baobua-gnuen pulled the two unidentified victims onto their patrol boat Nov. 12.

Neither tourist was injured, but both were exhausted from a long swim and attempt to get back to shore after they couldn’t restart their watercraft.