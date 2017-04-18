Tourist Police take care for Songkran

Authorities all over the country have been making a concerted effort in safe guarding tourists during the Songkran festival.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Prasert Nguen-yuang, commander of the Thai Tourist Police along with Pol. Col. Sarawut Thankul, the Tourist Police Region 2 chief recently visited the Support Center for Songkran at Bali Hai Pier to check up on the officers. Pol. Maj. Piyapong Ensarn, the Pattaya Tourist Police chief was present to welcome them on the occasion.

The objective of the visit was to check up on the police officers, medics and volunteers and to distribute essentials and even free waterproof pouches for phones and valuables.

Recent policies were given out that all authorities, police forces and volunteers must work together during the festive days to ensure safety and to assist those in need.

The last day of Songkran in Pattaya is on Wednesday the 19th and the Police warned for people to play safe, be wary of their belongings and be careful on the roads.