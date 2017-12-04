Tourist Police inspect Pattaya boat operators

PATTAYA – The Tourist Police led an inspection of Pattaya boat operators to make sure their vessels were seaworthy and all licenses up to date.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

Pol. Sr. Sgt. Maj. Sarawuth Aipsitsophon of the Tourist Police Division’s Marine Security Control section joined marine police in soldiers in the Nov. 21 check.

Officers checked to ensure all the boats were free of leaks and engines were running smoothly.

They also warned boat captains and crewmembers against drinking on the job, threatening to revoke licenses and throw offenders in jail.

Authorities said they received good cooperation from the boat operators, but said they need to do more work on the public relations front to remind passengers to use life jackets and swim in safe areas.