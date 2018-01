PATTAYA – A top Marine Department official gave Pattaya’s sea rescue center a thumbs-up after a New Year’s inspection.

Deputy Director-General Nat Jubjai was greeted at the South Pattaya center by Pattaya Marine Department Chief Eakaraj Kantaro and Tourist Police chief Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn Dec. 30.

Nat checked on the center’s readiness for the Dec. 29-Jan. 3 peak New Year’s period and presented officers with a gift basket.