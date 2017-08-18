Thirsty robber busted

By
Theerarak Suthathiwong
Surachat Makhumjai was arrested for robbing a South Korean tourist for beer money.
A thirsty Thai man was arrested for robbing a South Korean tourist for beer money.

Jin Hui Wang, 28, flagged down patrolling Tourist Police Division officers Aug. 7, saying he was robbed by a man who fled on foot into an alley near the Best Friend beer bar complex.

It only took a couple minutes for cops to arrest a suspect, Surachat Makhumjai, 32, who was caught with Jin’s Apple iPhone and 2,150 baht cash.

The Suphan Buri native admitted he robbed the Korean man because he wanted money for beer and whisky.

