Third Road beer bar raided

Authorities raided a Pattaya beer bar that had added oral sex to the menu when it fell on hard times.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Prapan Pratum­chompoo led police and soldiers to the Bliss Lounge and Restaurant on Third Road May 2 after a foreign undercover informant helped them prove it was engaging in prostitution.

Five women in their late 20s were detained.

Bliss had rooms upstairs for men looking for more than just than just having their thirst quenched.

Owner Patcharee Wiwagen, 41, was arrested and charged with pimping and pandering, but the staff was not charged.

Patcharee admitted to police that Bliss had been open for five years and was originally a restaurant and sports pub. But business turned sour and to firm up the bottom line, she brought on hostesses to offer oral sex for a few hundred baht.