Thai Navy holds rehearsal for this Monday’s international parade

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Navy has preparing for the international military parade on Monday.

Adm Naris Pratoomsuwan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, traveled on Saturday to Pattaya to observe the final rehearsal for Monday’s parade which will feature 25 ships from 18 foreign navies and 13 ships from the Royal Thai Navy.

The parade is part of the historic International Fleet Review 2017 which is taking place to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN’s establishment.

On Monday, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the opening ceremony and review of the International Fleet. The ceremony will be witnessed by Adm Naris as well as navy chiefs and high-ranking officers from 40 countries around the world.

The fleet review is considered a significant event for the navy, usually conducted to showcase solidity of maritime forces. An idea that originated in England, a fleet review is generally divided into two types – Naval Vessel Parade and Naval Review or Fleet Review.