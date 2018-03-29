Tests confirm Raiwanasin canal contaminated

PATTAYA – Nongprue officials confirmed that smelly, black water flowing in a canal by the Raiwanasin Market is contaminated.

Sanitation Department Director Berkchai Nilpanan said March 16 that water-quality tests showed that pollution exceeded levels considered safe.

The sub-district is now coordinating with the Pattaya Sanitation Department to determine the source of the contamination and clean it up.

Neighbors alleged in February that the market is illegally dumping untreated sewage into the Wanasin Canal, leading to smell and discoloration that is killing fish.

Water samples were taken Feb. 24, but failed to explain the odor and color. A new sample taken March 9 confirmed the suspected sewage contamination.

Nongprue Clerk Teerawit Thongnok earlier said the market had been required to install wastewater-treatment equipment when it was issued a business license, and he assumed that was done. However, the investigation is continuing.