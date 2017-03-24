All systems go for Charity Classic Car Show and Parade

A final preparatory meeting was held at Pattaya City hall on March 23rd in preparation the 2nd Charity Classic Car Show and Parade which will take place this coming weekend at the Asia Hotel.

The meeting was chaired by Ornwara Korapin, Director of the Tourism Promotion Department of Pattaya City Hall with heads of supporting departments in attendance including the police and city officials.

The organising committee was led by Joachim Klemm, President of the Classic Car Friends Pattaya, Radchada Chomjinda (Toy) Director HHN Foundation Thailand, Peerasan Wongsri, coordinator of the event, Achara Koller and Peter Malhotra MD of Pattaya Mail.

The Charity Classic Car show is a charitable event set up to raise funds for helping and supporting the street children of Pattaya, under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation.

On Saturday the 25th of March more than 80 classic cars will be on show on the sprawling grounds of the Asia Pattaya Hotel. Later that evening a buffet dinner is planned with an auction of valuable items to raise funds for charity.

On Sunday the 26th at 10 a.m. the cars will leave the grounds of the Asia Pattaya Hotel as they embark on a parade down from Pratamnak hill, along 2nd road to the roundabout in North Pattaya then down along beach road before returning back to the Asia Hotel. 50 flag waiving children will also ride in the classic automobiles.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Bandit Khunchak the Deputy Mayor of Pattaya said that the city hall wholeheartedly approved of the event and gave full support to the organisers.

“This is something that Pattaya really needs… a sophisticated world-class event. I am confident that we will be able to make it an official Pattaya City event in the years to come.

The public is invited to visit the show grounds on Saturday to get a close look at some of the most beautiful classic cars in the world. Entry fee to the show grounds is 150 baht per person. Free entry for children under the height of 150 cms.

There are some still tickets available for the buffet dinner on Saturday night. The cost is 1500.- baht per person which includes a sumptuous buffet, beer and soft drinks.

On Sunday morning you are also invited to line the sidewalks of second road and Beach Road to watch the parade of the awesome classic cars.

Organisers and sponsors of this event include, Riviera Group, Europa Auto Service, Liqui Moly, Der Farang, Asia Pattaya Hotel and Pattaya Mail.

For more information: Call: 093 161 5995 (English-German) 092 191 7894 (Thai).