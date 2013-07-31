Swiss motorcyclist hurt in purse snatching

A Swiss woman was injured when two men kicked over her moving motorbike while snatching her handbag.

Milica Ceh Yudmita, 48, complained to police moments after the July 20 accident at Central Road and Soi 11. She said two men dressed in black riding a white Honda Click motorbike pulled alongside, grabbed her purse and kicked her until she crashed. Stolen was 7,000 baht, credit cards, telephone, keys and documents.

Police planned to check area closed-circuit cameras to aid their investigation.

Moments after getting patched up from her fall, Yudmita files a report with police detailing the robbery.