Swede dies in apparent suicide jump

A Swedish man died after apparently jumping to his death from the fifth floor of a Pattaya hotel.

The shattered body of Markus Henrik Mikkonen, 41, was found wedged between the walls of the Scenery Hotel on Soi 11 and an adjacent structure Dec. 30. It took rescuers nearly an hour to free his corpse from the tight space.

Police inspected the dead man’s fifth-floor hotel room and found no signs of any struggle. There was a chair on the balcony, which would have allowed him to climb onto the rail to jump. A large number of cigarette butts also were found nearby.

Police could find no witnesses to the death and hotel staffers said they responded after hearing the sound of the body’s impact.