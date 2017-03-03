Surprise storm drowns Pattaya

An unexpected downpour crippled the intersection of Third and Central roads and brought similar flooding to the rest of Pattaya.

Beach Road, Soi Khao Noi and Soi Bongkot were the hardest-hit areas following the Friday afternoon storm Feb. 24. Water raced like a river down the railway-parallel road and made wading pools out of the parts of Sukhumvit Road as well.

Flood victims helped themselves by pulling trash and out sewers and clearing flood-drainage grates of trash, but the flooding still took more than an hour to abate.