Street vendor crackdown moves to Jomtien Beach

Having cleared Pattaya Beach of street vendors, the city’s legal chief turned his focus on Jomtien Beach, where hawkers and sellers reportedly have generated a number of complaints.

Sretapol Boonsawat took a squad of regulatory enforcement officers to Jomtien Beach Road Soi 5 Aug. 29 where vendors has set up booths on the sidewalk and street sides. The officers issued warnings for the sellers to disperse and not return.

While in Jomtien, Sretapol also addressed complaints that beach chair vendors were chasing away tourists who did not rent umbrella seats from them.

He said officers would continue to monitor the beach area for anyone encroaching on public property or causing damage to the tourism image of Pattaya.