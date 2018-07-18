Street-racer crackdown nets 203 arrests

Regional police arrested more than 200 people for racing or selling parts for modified motorcycles in a province-wide sweep.

Provincial Police Region 2 commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Jitti Rodbangyang, flanked by Pattaya-area officials and police chiefs, announced the seizure of 186 motorcycles and 203 people at July 7 news conference at Bali Hai Pier.

He said a coordinated crackdown by district administrators, soldiers, tourism police and officers from 23 police stations came in response to orders from the government to crackdown on young motorbike racers and their suppliers.

In all, 159 racers aged between 13 and 63 were apprehended. Two of them failed drug tests and face additional charges.

Furthermore, authorities arrested the administrators of two racing-related Facebook pages – Witchayut Riyaphan, 19, and Subsakul Mingphan, 27 – and charged them with inciting others to race illegally.

Finally, authorities raided 97 motorcycle garages and parts retailers, charging 42 owners for selling illegal exhaust pipes and alloy wheels as well as racing helmets and other parts.