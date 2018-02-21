SRRT volunteers trained in disease prevention, control

Pattaya trained health volunteers to observe, help prevent and control disease outbreaks in their neighborhoods.

Deputy Mayor Vichien Pongpanit opened the Feb. 5 Surveillance and Rapid Response Team training session for about 100 volunteers at city hall with Public Health Director Supaphorn Cherdchaiyaphum and other top health and anti-drug officials.

The training session focused on fieldwork, readiness and practical application of disease prevention and control. The aim was to improve the standard of care for patients who don’t visit the doctor.

Pattaya’s latest public-health plan calls for participation by all sectors and strengthening quality, treatment and disease prevention. It also calls for improving management and service at Pattaya Hospital, the Pattaya Health Promotion Hospital and the Koh Larn health clinic.