SRRT receive flu-season briefing

PATTAYA – Pattaya Surveillance Rapid Response Team members were briefed on wintertime diseases to help them curb the spread of the flu.

Public Health Department Director Kanrapa Mukdasanit hosted the Jan. 9 meeting with SRRT volunteers. They listened to experts from the Chonburi Health Education Institutes who explained the various contagious diseases lurking within local communities during the cooler months.

The SRRT is responsible for coordinating with local health departments and monitoring activities within communities.

Wintertime diseases include the common cold, flu and others.

Attendees of the meeting were briefed over several basic methods to keep healthy and disease-free during the cold season, including eating hot food, washing hands regularly, getting regular health checks and seeking advice from doctors, nurses and health workers.