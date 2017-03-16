Squirrel gets the blame for Walking Street fire

At around 08.00 am on March the 15th the fire department along with other emergency services rushed to tend to a fire that had broken out on Walking Street.

They arrived to find the Blue Sky rock pub totally engulfed in flames, the two storey building is situated between the Tankay Seafood restaurant and Skyfall agogo.

After an hour of battling the flames the five fire engines and ten firemen successfully extinguished the fire and were able to determine that it had started from a transformer that was just outside of the premises, causing the flames to spread quickly.

Large groups of people, both locals and tourists stopped to witness the event and officials had to keep them back a safe distance from the burning building.

The Deputy Manager of Technical Electricity Mr. Rungroj Chanmitit investigated the burnt out transformer where he discovered a dead squirrel which he believed to be the cause of the explosion.

Luckily nobody was hurt during the incident and the damage was estimated to cost in excess of 8 million baht.