Soi SCC begins to look like modern road again

PATTAYA – Soi Siam Country Club is starting to look like a modern road, instead of a 19th century mud hole.

Its completion delayed almost a year, the East Pattaya thoroughfare is now almost completely paved again and contractors were installing new utility poles Dec. 27. The road also has been resurfaced to the Raiwanasin Market.

Parts of the soi remain closed with detours, but, overall, the work site looks as if it may finally open in the first quarter of 2018, the latest estimate offered by Nongprue Sub-district officials.

Workers are now focusing on the market area, where drainage pipes recently were connected to box culverts to mitigate flooding.