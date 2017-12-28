Sick, homeless man rescued from South Pattaya street

Pattaya-area public-health workers came to the aid of a homeless man allegedly suffering from tuberculosis.

Pimpa Ruangrattanakarn, assistant director of the Banglamung Health Department, and a team from Banglamung Hospital found the infirm man in his 30s, identified only as Somsak, lying in front of a commercial building on South Road, opposite Tuk Com.

He was suffering a respiratory ailment and was so debilitated he was unable to move and had soiled his adult diapers.

Street vendor Samlit Sawaengkit said Somsak had been seen there for about a week. Concerned citizens had called Pattaya City Hall, but no one responded. Residents gave him some food and called the hospital, which did act.

Pimpa found that Somsak earlier had been a patient at Banglamung Hospital before being discharged. He then went to live at Chaimongkol Temple, but somehow ended up on the streets. He was transported back to the hospital for treatment.