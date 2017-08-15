Sawang Boriboon collecting donations for flood-hit Sakon Nakhon

PATTAYA – The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation is still taking donations of food, clothing and cash to support victims of severe flooding in Sakon Nakhon.

Sawang Boriboon Director Prasit Thongtitcharoen on July 31 delivered the first batch of supplies to Akat Amnuai and Wanon Niwat districts, including two boats, food and household items.

Prasit told reporters by telephone that all of Sakon Nakhon’s 18 districts have been affected by flooding, although the waters are starting to recede gradually.

However, those same floodwaters are now moving downstream to Roi Et and Buri Ram, where more flood damage is expected.

He said many properties and crops were destroyed and Sakon Nakhon residents are in desperate need of food, water, clothing and anything people are willing to donate.

Sawang Boriboon Secretary Thanawat Surasaenyakorn said the foundation will continue to accept donations until further notice and is planning daily trips to deliver necessities.