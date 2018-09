The Rotary Club Mitra­parp-Sattahip joined Blue Sky Development Group for a blood drive for local hospitals.

Club President Ruenrudee Kedthong and Blue Sky Managing Director Praethong Takudrua oversaw the Sept. 1 drive at Atlantis Condo Resort. About 100 people rolled up their sleeves to donate blood, including eighty marines brought by Sangkorn Pongsiri.

The event, held in memory of King Rama IX, was dubbed “one heart can help three” with all the blood going into the banks of local hospitals.