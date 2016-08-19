Sattahip police seek abusive uncle

Police are seeking a Sattahip man who allegedly beat his 19-year-old niece to the point she nearly lost an eye.

Authorities responded Aug. 11 to the house on Soi Yenruedee where they found bruised and battered Preeyada Pho-ngam. She claimed she was punched, kicked and hit in the face with a clothes iron by her uncle, Thanachart Taensuwan, 45.

She said the altercation began when Thanachart, with whom she had been living for some time, came home and demanded to know where his car keys were. Half asleep after putting her month-old child to bed, Preeyada said she didn’t know where the keys were and turned over to go back to sleep.

This angered her uncle, he said, who slapped her hard. An argument ensued and then Thanachart launched a Muay Thai attack on her, finishing by smashing the clothes iron in her face, causing a severe eye injury, she said.

He then fled the scene.