Sand spruce-up continues on Pattaya Beach

The central section of Pattaya Beach was the next in line to get a facelift as city workers continued their twice-weekly resurfacing.

Engineering Chief Wirath Jirasri led a work team to the sand between Soi 6 and Soi 11 July 11.

As they have done every Wednesday and Thursday in July, workers used hand tools and heavy machinery to dig up and flip over sand, rake out trash and rocks, and flatted and level the sand.

The work will continue on Pattaya Beach through the end of July and into mid-August in Jomtien.