Sailing monument turns yellow for late King

The sea is blue, but the sailing memorial to HM the late King has turned yellow.

Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoenchasri on Oct. 10 ordered the city’s Environment Department to decorate the memorial to HM King Bhumibol’s winning voyage from Hua Hin in the 4th Southeast Asian Games in marigolds. The yellow flowers, which symbolize the weekday on which the late monarch was born, are being planted and placed around Thailand to mark the one-year anniversary of his death and his Oct. 26 cremation.

The sailing memorial is located between sois 11 and 12 on Beach Road. It has become a historical place because HM King Rama IX joined the Laem Thong competition with HRH Princess Ubolratana in 1967.

The King placed first and the Cabinet commemorated the win by designating Dec. 16 as National Sport Day.