A British man lost about 62,000 baht when the safe inside his Pattaya hotel room was stolen.

Graham Robinson, 57, told police Dec. 21 that he was out for a meal on his third night in Pattaya when he returned to his guesthouse on Soi Buakhao to find his safe gone.

Inside was 1,400 pounds sterling, or about 61,600 baht. Personal documents also were inside.

Police took fingerprints and checked security cameras in hopes of catching the burglar.