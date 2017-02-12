S. Korean bashed for complaining about loud music

A Korean was brutalized by group of Thai men after he asked them to lower the volume of their music.

Doo Jin Choi, 50, suffered a bloody cut over his eye and bruises all over his body during the Feb. 2 fight on Soi 6 in North Pattaya. He was treated at Pattaya Hospital.

Girlfriend Pornthip Suntra, 46, said they were out for a meal when a group of about 10 guys in a pickup truck equipped with a massive stereo system parked nearby and began blasting out the music.

Doo went to the vehicle and asked that they turn down the sound. This led to an argument and then a fist fight. The South Korean national was left bleeding on the pavement as they youths fled the scene.

Police are investigating.